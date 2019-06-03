City of Okeechobee Code Enforcement Corner

Code Enforcement Officer Fred Sterling says these are the seven most common violations he sees in Okeechobee:

• Junk, trash and debris

Okeechobee City Code states that it is a public nuisance for any owner or occupant to allow the accumulation, abandonment or storage of trash, rubbish or junk on private or public property. These conditions affect public health and result in dangerous and unsanitary conditions.

• Inoperable vehicles

Okeechobee City Code states that inoperable vehicles may not be kept in any residential-zoned area. It refers to any vehicle that is abandoned, wrecked, dismantled, scrapped, junked or partially-dismantled which includes having uninflated tires, no wheels, or lacking other parts necessary for the normal operation of the vehicle. Additionally, this includes any vehicle that, because of mechanical defects, a wrecked or partially wrecked frame or dismantled parts, cannot be operated in a normal and safe manner.

• Fence violations

Okeechobee City code states that fences may not exceed four feet in the front yard, or six feet on the side and rear yard. It must be constructed of materials that are consistent with the neighborhood and of commonly-used materials (no scrap metal or other offensive material). Barbed wire or other material which may inflict pain or injury are not allowed in residential zones.

• Vehicles: Improper storage of parts

Okeechobee City code states that automobile, truck, boat or aircraft parts which are stored outside, exposed to the elements, and are not otherwise under a roof, are not allowed on residential property.

• Overgrown conditions

Okeechobee City code states that grass and weeds higher than eight inches in height within 200 feet of any building, recreational area or street right-of-way is not allowed.

• Improper outside/open storage

Okeechobee City code states that the storage of materials, supplies, merchandise, equipment and commercial vehicles outside of a building is not allowed in residential zoned areas.

• Improper use of zone

Zoning regulations define the type and location of businesses and housing throughout the county. The major categories of land uses are commercial, residential, agricultural and mixed use. Okeechobee City does not allow a use on a property other than what is permitted in zoning.