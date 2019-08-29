City of Clewiston moves forward with new ordinances

CLEWISTON — Several city ordinances were approved on first reading by Clewiston city commissioners Aug. 19 and public hearings were set for Sept. 23 on each.

The ordinances, passed 5-0, are for the following purposes, with no fiscal impact:

• To establish the City of Clewiston Honesty, Integrity and Government in the Sunshine Guide prepared by City Attorney Gary Brandenburg July 25 as the city’s code of ethics.

• To amend the Clewiston Code of Ordinances regarding home occupations so as to specify that “business activity conducted over the internet … is not subject to city regulation, provided … there are no employees on site, no deliveries or pickups are made by couriers or delivery services, and no other activity attributable to the business is visible from the exterior.”

• To change the code regarding outdoor roadside sales of merchandise. This was done pursuant to a request by Alan Jay Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep of Clewiston, in order to allow sale of automobiles, recreational vehicles or boats of merchants that hold a valid business license with the city within an allowable zoning district. They are limited to three sales per year, each lasting no more than three days.

• To exclude hemp-based, low-THC CBD oil from the definition of “cannabis” as specified in the city’s ban on medical marijuana treatment dispensary facilities enacted in 2017.

• To tighten law enforcement against and regulation of fireworks use within the city limits, as discussed by the city commissioners on July 22. The change widens the definition of illegal fireworks, manufacture and recombination of fireworks materials. The use of fireworks in Clewiston is prohibited except for uses specified in Florida Statute 791.07. Commissioner Melanie McGahee questioned, “I thought we were going to try and build a time restriction in there.” City Attorney Brandenburg replied, “I took a long look at that … the city can’t really say, ‘OK, the state law is not effective during this period of time.’”

• To rezone property at 404 E. Alverdez Ave. to industrial, in order to be consistent.