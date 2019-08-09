City of Clewiston awarded funding for projects

2019-2020 budget enables local infrastructure projects to begin

CLEWISTON — The Clewiston City Commission is proud to announce the city’s 2019-2020 Florida budget requests have been approved by Gov. DeSantis. With this award, the city will move forward with critical infrastructure projects to protect our environment and promote long-term job growth.

Two million dollars is earmarked for construction of the “C-21 Canal Bridge Crossing.” The bridge will provide vehicular and pedestrian access to picnic area and boat launch sites on the shores of Lake Okeechobee. The structure also will ensure lake access for the 50-plus bass fishing tournaments each year, which are a major contributor to Clewiston’s economy.

An additional $381,000 will supply 100% of the funds needed to purchase five standby generators. The equipment will be used throughout its sewer collection and treatment system in the event of power outages due to severe weather, maintaining flows and preventing sanitary sewer spills that can endanger health and property.

Separately, the city was also successful in its bid for Small County Outreach Program-Municipal funds. Clewiston was one of 17 selected among 78 eligible project applications submitted for funding to the Florida Department of Transportation. The $465,000 award will be used to resurface 0.6 miles of East Ventura Avenue, with plans to widen the road for a bicycle path, install streetlight fixtures and new signage.

The commission gratefully acknowledges the hard work of Sen. Kathleen Passidomo and Rep. Byron Donalds, who advocated on behalf of our city to secure these funds. The commission also appreciates Gov. Ron DeSantis for recognizing the incredible value of these projects and thanks him for approving the appropriations.