City meeting schedule adjusted

CLEWISTON — Regular Clewiston City Commission meetings will be on a slightly different schedule for the rest of this year.

In an arrangement often favored by several commissioners in the past, now they will meet in a workshop session once a month to discuss the following week’s regular meeting, which also will be only once a month, on the third Monday.

The meeting for October is next Monday, Oct. 21.

The schedule for the last quarter of this year:

• Nov. 13 — City Commission workshop at 5 p.m.

• Nov. 18 — City Commission meeting at 5 p.m.

• Dec. 9 — City Commission workshop at 5 p.m.

• Dec. 16 — City Commission meeting at 5 p.m.

Commissioners Kristine Petersen and Julio Rodriguez have said previously when the council talked about its schedule and organizational matters that they find this more expedient for disposing of city business than twice-a-month meetings with a workshop beforehand.