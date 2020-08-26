Child Care Scholarships offered to working families amid COVID-19 pandemic

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners will provide funding through its Youth Services Department to the Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County to provide child care scholarships for qualifying families with school age children grades K-5 who may be participating in the School District of Palm Beach County’s distant learning curriculum.

Monies are made available through the county’s CARES Act funding to meet the need of access to childcare services for those families affected by financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scholarship will prioritize homeless children residing in families who work or attend school during the hours of the School District of Palm Beach County’s distance learning and have a household income at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines.

Additionally, Palm Beach County Youth Services procured 1,000 headsets to be supplied to child care centers allowing students to concentrate on their individual lessons in a congregate setting.

For more information, visit www.elcpalmbeach.org.