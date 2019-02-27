Candidates forum tonight

PAHOKEE — A candidates forum will begin at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 27, in the City of Pahokee Cafeteria, 360 E. Main St.

There are eight candidates for three positions: mayor as well as city commissioner in Groups I and II.

Mayor Keith W. Babb Jr. is running for another term against challengers Nathaniel Holmes, a former commissioner, and ex-Mayor Colin Walkes.

In Commission Group I, the incumbent commissioner, Clara “Tasha” Murvin, is facing Nathaniel J. Holmes II.

For Commission Group II, where incumbent Commissioner Diane Walker did not file for re-election, the candidates are Regina Bohlen, Henry Crawford Jr. and Samuel J. Martiello Jr. The election is Tuesday, March 12.