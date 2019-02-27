Candidates forum tonight

Feb 27th, 2019 · by · Comments:

PAHOKEE — A candidates forum will begin at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 27, in the City of Pahokee Cafeteria, 360 E. Main St.

There are eight candidates for three positions: mayor as well as city commissioner in Groups I and II.

Mayor Keith W. Babb Jr. is running for another term against challengers Nathaniel Holmes, a former commissioner, and ex-Mayor Colin Walkes.

In Commission Group I, the incumbent commissioner, Clara “Tasha” Murvin, is facing Nathaniel J. Holmes II.

For Commission Group II, where incumbent Commissioner Diane Walker did not file for re-election, the candidates are Regina Bohlen, Henry Crawford Jr. and Samuel J. Martiello Jr. The election is Tuesday, March 12.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie