Bohlen wins Pahokee commission chair

Mayor Babb, Murvin returned to office

PAHOKEE — The Pahokee Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, Regina Bohlen, easily won the open seat on the City Commission in the March 12 elections.

She will take the seat of Commissioner Diane Walker, winning by a comfortable margin of 57 percent of the votes (430), to 31 percent (236) for Henry Crawford Jr. and 12 percent (91) for Samuel J. Martiello Jr.

Returned to office for new terms were Mayor Keith W. Babb Jr. and Clara “Tasha” Murvin.

Mayor Babb won 51 percent (382) of the ballots cast, while former Mayor Colin O. Walkes took 27 percent (202) and former Commissioner Nathaniel Holmes, who lost his reelection bid last year, had 22 percent (167).

Commissioner Clara “Tasha” Murvin was re-elected to her Group I seat with 64 percent (482 votes, the most of all the candidates). Challenger and city political newcomer Nathaniel J. Holmes III won 36 percent (269).

Asked how she felt Tuesday night, March 12, upon her election, Ms. Bohlen said: “Proud. Nervous. Excited. All the above. Tired?”

Asked whether she’d done much door-to-door campaigning, she replied, “I think I probably hit about 85 percent of Pahokee knocking on doors.”

What are the first things she’ll concentrate on when taking office?

“Like I said, we need to concentrate on bringing businesses into town and becoming business-friendly. We need to look for housing, and jobs, jobs, jobs.”

Regarding the Pahokee Marina & Campground developments — which are nearing the all-ducks-in-a-row stage now that many improvements in the city’s multimillion-dollar waterfront plan have been substantially completed — asked whether she planned to stay on top of that matter, she answered, “Yes. Yes. Yes!”

Ms. Bohlen has been intricately involved with one of the more exciting components of the project planned by the city’s chosen developer, Everglades Reserves Holdings LLC, which as soon as the governor and Florida Cabinet approve, will be on track to take over operation of the waterfront complex.

She said that Robert Boudreau, current owner of the Point Counterpoint II — the famous concert vessel docked at the city’s marina — will be visiting town in early April and that she will relaunch her efforts to assist him, along with a volunteer committee and many other parties, in making it the home of his dreamed-for Winds Over the Glades educational program.

The new commissioner and the reelected mayor, along with Ms. Murvin, will be sworn in at the next commission meeting on Tuesday, March 26.

Mayor Babb and Commissioner Murvin did not return calls on Friday seeking comment.

Chris Felker can be reached at cfelker@newszap.com.