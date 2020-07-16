Bernard to head COVID-19 committee

WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, president of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC), has selected her policy committee leaders for 2020-21. Chairmen and vice chairmen were announced at the recent FAC annual business meeting.

Among the appointees is fellow Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard, who will head the newly formed COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee. Vice chairman is Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor. A total of 32 FAC members from around the state will serve on the COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee. Bernard has been at the forefront of Palm Beach County’s COVID-19 testing efforts and has worked tirelessly to get more facilities, both drive-thru and walk-up, operating throughout the county.

The COVID-19 committee’s recommendations on legislative policies will be presented to the full membership during the association’s legislative conference in November. If approved, the recommendations will become part of FAC’s legislative platform.

Commissioner Bernard also serves on the FAC Federal and Finance, Tax & Administration policy committees. Other Palm Beach County commissioners appointed to FAC policy committees are: Gregg Weiss – Community and Urban Affairs; Water and Environmental Sustainability; Robert Weinroth – Community and Urban Affairs; and Mary Lou Berger – Health, Safety and Justice.