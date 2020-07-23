Are you prepared for a hurricane?

Jul 23rd, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — Are you ready for hurricane season?

At the July 23 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission, Mitch Smeykal of the Emergency Operations Center said they are watching Tropical Storm Gonzalo ,which is predicted to turn into a hurricane.

He said there is also a system over Texas that might intensify.

“The tropics are starting to heat up,” he said. “Everyone, get your plans early, get your stuff ready.”

“Somebody asks me if I think we will get a hurricane this year,” he added. “I said the way 2020 is going, what do you think?”

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie

WP RSS Plugin on WordPress