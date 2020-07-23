Are you prepared for a hurricane?

OKEECHOBEE — Are you ready for hurricane season?

At the July 23 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission, Mitch Smeykal of the Emergency Operations Center said they are watching Tropical Storm Gonzalo ,which is predicted to turn into a hurricane.

He said there is also a system over Texas that might intensify.

“The tropics are starting to heat up,” he said. “Everyone, get your plans early, get your stuff ready.”

“Somebody asks me if I think we will get a hurricane this year,” he added. “I said the way 2020 is going, what do you think?”