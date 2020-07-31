Apply now: $25 million available for Indian River Lagoon Water Quality Improvement Projects

WEST PALM BEACH — Applications are now being accepted for the Indian River Lagoon Water Quality Improvement Projects Grant Program that will reduce total phosphorus and total nitrogen nutrients and restore flow to the Indian River Lagoon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature approved $25 million for water quality improvement projects that benefit the Indian River Lagoon (IRL). The St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD) and the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) are inviting all entities with water quality improvement projects that benefit the Indian River Lagoon to submit for a grant funding opportunity. The grants are available for construction costs for local governments and research projects for non-state entities.

Eligible projects for consideration must be in the Indian River Lagoon watershed. The following factors when reviewing applications will be considered; the quantifiable water quality improvement benefit to the watershed, construction-ready with project completion within 24 months of contract execution, cost effectiveness, local commitment (match funding and/or public support), and whether the project is identified in a water quality restoration plan (e.g., a Florida Department of Environmental Protection Basin Management Action Plan). The application process is open now and closes Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. Projects may be eligible for up to 100% construction costs, with a $2.5 million cap per project per applicant. A local funding match is not required; however, it is highly encouraged and will be a consideration during the application review process.

To apply, visit www.sjrwmd.com/localgovernments/funding/indian-river-lagoon/. If you need assistance with the application process or technical support, applicants may contact Jodie Hutchins (SFWMD) (jhutchin@sfwmd.gov or 561-682-2147) or Lou Donnangelo (SJRWMD) (ldonnangelo@sjrwmd.com or 904-448-7930).