All sandbars are closed; including PBC boating and water activities for Memorial Day Weekend

PALM BEACH COUNTY — A Palm Beach County press release gave guidelines for Palm Beach County boating and water activities for Memorial Day weekend, May 22-25.

For more information, go online to https://youtu.be/tfs_-20JxJY.

All sandbars, islands and shorelines are closed … to include:

• Beer Can Island and sandbar

• Peanut Island and sandbar

• Munyon Islands

• Jupiter and Tequesta sandbars

This includes all boats, kayakers and paddle boarders.

No rafting or no flotillas — tying/roping of boats to each other is prohibited!

Vessels may anchor in deeper water — they MUST be 50 feet apart from each other.

Violations of the emergency order can result in the following:

• Civil fine

• Arrest

• Seizure of assets

These guidelines are in place for the safety and welfare of Palm Beach County’s boating and water sports community.

For more information visit the following websites:

pbcgov.org, or

discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/PBC-EO-7.pdf.