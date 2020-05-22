All sandbars are closed; including PBC boating and water activities for Memorial Day Weekend

PALM BEACH COUNTY — A Palm Beach County press release gave guidelines for Palm Beach County boating and water activities for Memorial Day weekend, May 22-25.
For more information, go online to https://youtu.be/tfs_-20JxJY.
All sandbars, islands and shorelines are closed … to include:
• Beer Can Island and sandbar
• Peanut Island and sandbar
• Munyon Islands
• Jupiter and Tequesta sandbars
This includes all boats, kayakers and paddle boarders.
No rafting or no flotillas — tying/roping of boats to each other is prohibited!
Vessels may anchor in deeper water — they MUST be 50 feet apart from each other.
Violations of the emergency order can result in the following:
• Civil fine
• Arrest
• Seizure of assets
These guidelines are in place for the safety and welfare of Palm Beach County’s boating and water sports community.
For more information visit the following websites:
pbcgov.org, or
discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/PBC-EO-7.pdf.