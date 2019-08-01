Algae task force meets Thursday

FORT PIERCE — The Blue Green Algae Task Force will discuss innovative technologies to treat, prevent, reduce or eliminate Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) at its next meeting. Also on the agenda are septic tank regulations and discussion of a few sewer overflow impacts and causes.

The task force will meet Thursday, Aug. 1, in the Johnson Education Center at Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, 5600 U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce.

The meeting will be open to the public. All meetings of the task force include a period for public comment.

The meeting will be live streamed on the Florida Channel at thefloridachannel.org.

The task force, appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, includes: Dr. Evelyn Gaiser, Florida International University; Dr. Wendy Graham, University of Florida; Dr. Michael Parsons, Florida Gulf Coast University; Dr. Valerie Paul, Smithsonian; and Dr. James Sullivan, Florida Atlantic University Harbor Branch.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation website, the key focus of the task force is to support key funding and restoration initiatives, such as prioritizing solutions and making recommendations to expedite nutrient reductions in Lake Okeechobee and the downstream estuaries.

The task force will identify opportunities to fund priority projects with state, local and federal funding. These recommended projects should build upon DEP’s updated Basin Management Action Plans (BMAP) data, and the task force will review and prioritize projects that will provide the largest and most meaningful nutrient reductions in key waterbodies.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com