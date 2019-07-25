Aerial mosquito control will be conducted July 27

LABELLE — Hendry County will be conducting aerial adult mosquito control operations over Felda, LaBelle Ranchettes (alphabet roads), LaBelle Acres (Case Road and Evans Road), and South LaBelle on Saturday, July 27, weather permitting. Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30, will serve as make-up days.

These operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year as mosquito levels warrant. The insecticide to treat for adult mosquitoes is approved for application by the Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Florida. This operation will be conducted by Clarke.

If you have questions concerning this operation, call Clarke at 800-443-2034 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.