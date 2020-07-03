Wreaths Across America’s Giving in July LIVE Virtual Concert offered nationwide

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and NASHVILLE — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that, this year, it is producing a free, virtual “Giving in July” concert on Facebook to replace its annual “Stem to Stone Rally in the Valley” weekend event in Maine. This family-friendly, virtual concert event will air live, nationwide on the WAA Official Facebook Page on Sunday, July 19, at 7 p.m. ET, featuring patriotic musical guests who are supportive and appreciative of our country’s veterans and their families, and the organization’s mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.



The event will include a special message from Operation Red Wing lone survivor, United States Navy SEAL (Ret.) Marcus Luttrell and his wife, Melanie, from their home in Texas. Also, during this virtual concert there will be appearances from local volunteers across the country who are giving back in their own communities through their participation in the WAA program.

Performers will include, but are not limited to: Craig Morgan, Chris Roberts, Lindsay Lawler, Mark Wills, The Bellamy Brothers, The Don Campbell Band, Darryl Worley and Six-String Soldiers.

The event will also feature WAA Sponsorship Groups — such as like-minded civic and youth groups, veteran service organizations and other nonprofits — around the country that partner with WAA to raise money and awareness in their own communities about the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.

Throughout the live event, viewers will have the opportunity to support these local groups and participating cemeteries in their hometowns. The sponsorship groups are part of a program where $5 of each $15 wreath sponsorship received goes back to them to be used locally for programs in their own community. Through this national program, WAA has given back more than $12 million in local contributions over the last 11 years.

“WAA recognizes Giving in July as opposed to the well-known Christmas in July because our program works with local sponsorship groups in communities across the country who are giving back, year-round,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “The local programs that benefit from this fundraising are oftentimes the bridge to keeping community-based veteran initiatives going in small towns. Through your support of WAA now, both nationally and on the local level, you are not only placing a wreath for a hero in December, but helping give back to these community efforts who need support.”

In accordance with the CDC’s recommendation against large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a live virtual concert that will be given online using Vimeo Livestream, with the help of Black Fly Media and The Nashville Music Loft on the WAA Official Facebook page on Sunday, July 19, starting at 7 p.m. ET. All donations received from this event will be used to sponsor fresh, balsam veterans wreaths to be placed by volunteers on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 19, at more than 2,100 particiapting locations nationwide.

“Now, more than ever, we are excited to host this important virtual event to highlight all the good that unites us in communities across the country,” concluded Worcester.