Top of the Lake Christmas Parade is Dec. 14

OKEECHOBEE — The Top of the Lake Christmas Parade, a lighted holiday parade in downtown Okeechobee, is a holiday tradition that delights young and old.

The Top of the Lake Christmas Parade always features plenty of angels, such as those accompanying a nativity scene float in the 2018 parade. This year’s parade is set for Dec. 14.

The parade is traditionally held on the second Saturday in December. This year, it lands on Dec. 14.

The parade route starts near the Aldi store on U.S. 441 (aka Parrott Avenue), travels north to State Road 70 and then west on SR 70 to the end of Flagler Park.

The Clewiston Sugar Dolls were among the entries in the 2018 Top of the Lake Christmas Parade.

The day’s festivities will start with a Christmas festival in Flagler Park, which will open at 10 a.m.

The parade starts at 6 p.m. Parade fans often bring their own folding chairs and stake out a good spot on the parade route early.

Mounted entries are popular in the Top of the Lake Christmas parade. The horses and riders are often decorated with battery-powered holiday lights. In the 2018 parade, Brighton Seminole representatives arrived on horseback. .

The parade traditionally features a good mix of floats, marching units and horses. Everything in the parade — including the horses — is decorated with lights. In addition to entries from Okeechobee County schools, clubs, churches and businesses, parade entries often include others from around the lake such as the Clewiston Sugar Dolls and Brighton tribal representatives.

For more information, contact Okeechobee Main Street at 863-357-6246.

