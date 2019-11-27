The Nutcracker comes to the Dolly Hand

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Rand Photography

BELLE GLADE — The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center will be the venue for Dance Alive! production of The Nutcracker on Dec. 5.

BELLE GLADE — Celebrate the holiday season with The Nutcracker! Dance Alive National Ballet brings this quintessential classic to life with an international roster of award-winning dancers, joined by cast members from our community, on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. This special performance of The Nutcracker will feature ten dancers from Pahokee and Clewiston!

In September, Dance Alive’s artistic director came to the Dolly Hand to conduct an audition so that students from the area’s dance studios could vie for a part in the show and the following dancers were cast: Baleigh Padgett as Clara’s friend and a mouse; Dallas Alvarez as a party girl and mouse; Bailey Cochran as a party girl and soldier; Lily Edmonds as a party girl; Caitlyn Golphin as a party girl and soldier; Hayden Mosley as a party girl and soldier; Melasia Porter as a party girl and mouse; Amanda Prevatt as a party girl; Lailah Simon as a party girl and soldier; and, Somora Williams as a party girl and soldier.

In addition to the local dancers, Dance Alive National Ballet’s distinctive artistry is featured in this visually stunning production of this all-time holiday family favorite that includes beautiful dancing, sets and costumes. It’s just not the holidays without The Nutcracker!

The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is located on the Belle Glade Campus of Palm Beach State College at 1977 College Drive. For tickets, call the box office at 561-993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org (service charges apply). Visit the box office in person Monday — Thursday from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. or Friday from 9 a.m. — noon to purchase with no service charge.