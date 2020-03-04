Seminole Shootout postponed in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE — The Seminole Tribe of Florida has postponed until further notice the Seminole Shootout due to nominal ticket sales.

For those who purchased tickets online for the March 6-8 event, credit card refunds will be issued.

The Seminole Shootout was first performed in the late 1990s and brings together reenactors in soldier and warrior attire with authentic weapons and tactics, plus pyrotechnics to simulate cannon blasts. They reenact a typical battle from the Second Seminole War, which ranged from 1835 through 1842 and is the longest and costliest Indian conflict in U.S. history.

For more information regarding the event postponement, please visit www.seminoleshootout.com or email shootout@semtribe.com.