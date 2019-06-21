Second annual dance recital held at OMS

Grace Place, a dance studio located in Okeechobee, held its second annual dance recital on June 15 at Osceola Middle School.

The event featured 105 performers ranging in ages 2 to 16, showing off 23 different routines, and was attended by over 900 family, friends and supporters.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Mikaela Queen

The Pink Panther dance team performs at Grace Place’s second annual dance recital.

“The kids did a wonderful job,” said Grace Place co-owner Colleen Queen. “They were prepared and enjoyed the opportunity to show off their talents on stage. We have received much positive feedback regarding how great the kids did and how smoothly the show ran. Our students communicated that it was a wonderful life experience, and many are asking about plans for next year’s recital.”

Grace Place first opened its doors in Okeechobee back in August 2017 under co-owners Abagail Queen and Colleen Queen. In that time the studio has grown in enrollment to over 100 students.

Grace Place offers classes in introduction to dance, ballet, jazz, hip hop, acro/tumbling, competition dance team, ladies’ dance class, and home school fitness club.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Mikaela Queen

The Diamond Divas team performs at Grace Place’s second annual dance recital.

“Our vision and goal has been to share the art of dance and the value of physical fitness with the community of Okeechobee,” explained Colleen.

Colleen also thanked the Osceola Middle School Band for their support in helping present the recital to the community.

The studio’s program offers boys and girls ages 2 and up the opportunity to learn dance and participate in a positive, safe environment. Currently, they will offer three weeks of summer dance and enrichment camps with the first session occurring July 8-12, the second session July 22-26, and the third session on July 29 through Aug. 2.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Mikaela Queen

The Precious Pearls dance team performs at Grace Place’s second annual dance recital.

Grace Place’s third season will begin the week of Aug. 5, which will culminate in the third annual dance recital next year.

The studio is currently accepting student registrations for next season. If interested in joining the studio, they can be contacted by emailing graceplace

okeechobee@gmail.com, or on the official Facebook page at facebook.com/graceplaceokeechobee/.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.