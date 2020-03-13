Parade canceled; Speckled Perch Festival and rodeo still on track

OKEECHOBEE — The Speckled Perch Festival parade and Okeechobee Cattlemen’s cattle drive, both planned for Saturday morning in downtown Okeechobee, have been canceled, according to news shared online Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m. on March 12, Okeechobee Main Street shared the following message on their Facebook page: “The Speckled Perch parade is canceled per the city… we will not have police assistance for the parade. The Specked Perch Festival is still happening as of this evening. I spoke with the Okeechobee Health Department and they are NOT saying we have to cancel any event… they will be issuing us a press release of precautions that need to be followed. I spoke with the presidents of The Okeechobee County Fair, The Cattlemens Association and The Okeechobee County Youth Livestock…

All of these events are STILL happening as of tonight. Extra precautions are being put in place for public safety with extra hand washing stations and hand sanitizers. We will be following the guidelines provided by the Okeechobee Health Department.



Shortly after the Okeechobee Main Street announcement, the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Association posted a message on their Facebook page that since the parade permit has been rescinded, their planned cattle drive has also been canceled.

The Speckled Perch Festival in downtown Okeechobee and the Cowtown Rodeo will still be held. The festival will be Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, in Flagler Park. The rodeo will be held at the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Rodeo Arena on U.S. 441 N., also on Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 1 p.m. Mutton Bustin’ will be at 2 p.m. The rodeo starts at 2:30 p.m.