OKEECHOBEE — There’s something for everyone at the Okeechobee Outdoor Expo this weekend at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, open Saturday, Jan. 11, and Sunday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entrance to the Agri-Civic Center is off State Road 710.

The expo will include product demonstrations, seminars and classes.

Scott Benge, who will perform each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is a classic rock specialist from Port St. Lucie who plays “acoustic music with heart and soul and brings back good memories for Boomers!”

Food vendors will include three kinds of barbecue, hot dogs, shaved ice and ice cream. Okeechobee Main Street will handle beer sales.

Hendry County Motorsports Park will have stock cars on display.

Paddock Farms will be on hand to answer questions about raising and showing miniature horses. Their display will include two miniature mares with tiny foals.

Dan the Glass Man will perform glass blowing demostrations.

If you or your children are interested in archery, stop by Okeechobee Sharpshooters 4-H Club outdoor booth, where 4-Hers and advisors will provide introduction to archery classes.

Freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing and backwater fishing will be well represented. Have questions about Lake Okeechobee or other area waterways? Visitors can talk to local fishing guides, tackle and custom lure makers.

Want to get out and explore? The Florida Trail Association, Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park and Okeechobee County Tourist Development Council will be ready to answer questions and offer advice on outdoor adventures in the Big Lake area.

Families can have fun with the inflatable ax throwing, inflatable archery, bounce house and foam horseshoe throwing.

Sunshine Outfitters will provide information on hunting.

The Florida Sporting Clays Association Honeybelles will host a presentation on women’s shooting sports.

The Lake Okeechobee News booth will include information about Lake Okeechobee in the News. Environmental reporter Katrina Elsken will be on hand to answer questions.

Food vendors include B Daddy Smoke n Grill, Pig In or Pig Out, Cool Yeti, The Hog Dog Wagon and Swamp Cracker BBQ.

Booth vendors include Florida Outdoors RV, ARS, Le Mesa RV Center, FSCA Honeybelles, Okeechobee Airboat Association, Sunshine Outfitters, Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, ARK Fishing International, Simpson Chiropractic, Florida Trail Association Tropical Trekkers Chapter, Zachary Taylor Camping Resort, John Wells, Okeechobee County Tourism Development Council, Everglades Equipment, Jigamonics Outdoors, ITZ Pro Fishing, Norman Lee Fishing Guided Bass Tours, Hendry COunty Motorsports Park, Dan the Glass Man and the Lake Okeechobee News.

Admission of $5 per adult includes both days. Youth ages 16 and under will be admitted FREE. Proceeds will help to continue this event in the future to promote to spread the word about all the great ways to explore the outdoors in the Lake Okeechobee area.

See lakeokeechobeenews.com/Outdoorexpo to purchase tickets online. Tickets will also be available at the gate.