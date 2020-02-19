Osceola’s Warrior Legacy Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion BRIGHTON — Osceola’s Warrior Legacy, a demonstration of traditional Seminole weapons and battle tactics, educated attendees at the 82nd Annual Brighton Field Day Festival and Rodeo on Feb. 14. The group will also be at the Battle of Okeechobee Re-enactment in Okeechobee on Feb. 22-23.

