Organizers cancel Fright Nights 2020

WEST PALM BEACH — The only experience that’s more scary than Fright Nights is the toll that the spread of the COVID-19 virus is taking worldwide. Known as one of the scariest events in South Florida, Fright Nights organizers have decided to cancel this year’s event, which usually takes place over a period of three weekends each October.

“The safety of our guests, volunteers and staff will always be first and foremost,” said Vicki Chouris, president & CEO of the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions Inc., which produces the annual event. She added, “Given the nature of this event, where large groups of people walk closely together through dark corridors in the haunted houses, we could not ensure social distancing.”

Fright Nights has become the largest haunted house event in West Palm Beach. Thousands of guests attended the carnival of terror annually to experience four haunted houses, scare zones, food and beverages, live entertainment, virtual reality stations, video games and midway carnival rides.

Organizers are exploring creative new ways to present Spookyville, the annual Halloween event for younger children. The event normally takes place over the course of several days in October at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds. For more information, call the South Florida Fairgrounds at 561-793-0333.