Okeechobee Music festival continues Sunday

OKEECHOBEE — After a year hiatus in 2019, the Okeechobee Music Festival returned to Sunshine Grove in northeastern Okeechobee County, March 4-8. Approximately 30,000 or more fans were expected to attend.

The 2020 Okeechobee Music Festival got off to a great start on Thursday with concerts accompanied by light shows and pyrotechnics.



According to Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen, the 2020 OMF is expected to draw around 30,000 fans or more. Actual attendance numbers will not be available until after the event.

Sunday is the last day of the music festival, and will include concerts on three large stages as well as several smaller stages throughout the festival grounds starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and ending at 3 a.m. Monday.

Festival headliners Mumford & Sons will take the stage at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to the concerts, the festival includes immersive art, a health and wellness area known as Yogachobee, the man-made beach called Aquachobee and Participation Row, which features booths and activities by local nonprofit organizations. Performers can also be found throughout the festival grounds.



This year, the festival offered the option of single day passes to all fans. In 2018, only Okeechobee County residents had the single day pass option.

Campers are required to leave the festival grounds by noon on Monday.



For tickets, full lineup and other festival information, go to okeechobeefest.com.