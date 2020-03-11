Okeechobee County Fair opens March 17

OKEECHOBEE — Carnival rides, Eudora Farms petting zoo, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean action adventure show, a Power Wheels demolition derby, helicopter rides, the Pork Chop Review, Extreme Illusions and Escapes, and Horses, Horses, Horses will be featured at the 2020 Okeechobee County Fair, March 17-22 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 SR 710. Fair entry is $5 per person.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Opening night on Tuesday, March 17, is dollar night. Entry is $1. Rides are $1. Most vendors have at least one item for $1. Wednesday, March 18, is canned food drive night. Bring three cans of food and fair entry is just $3.

On Saturday, March 21, the fair will host the Kids Power Wheels Demolition Derby, open to children ages 3 to 8. The pit party for the little ones will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m. To register, see the fair website at okeechobeecountyfair.com. The adult version of the demolition derby will be held at 6 p.m.

The Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show opens Saturday, March 14, with the poultry show at 9 a.m. On Monday, March 16, the rabbit show will be at 2 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17, swine showmanship competition is 5 p.m. On Thursday, March 19, the lamb show will be at 1 p.m., followed by the goat show. The steer show will be at 5 p.m. On Friday, March 20, beef breeding show is at 11 a.m. and dairy show at 6 p.m. The Youth Livestock Sale will be start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

The fair opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday.

For more information online, go to okeechobeecountyfair.com.