Okeechobee County Fair opens March 17

Mar 11th, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — Carnival rides, Eudora Farms petting zoo, Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean action adventure show, a Power Wheels demolition derby, helicopter rides, the Pork Chop Review, Extreme Illusions and Escapes, and Horses, Horses, Horses will be featured at the 2020 Okeechobee County Fair, March 17-22 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 SR 710. Fair entry is $5 per person.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
OKEECHOBEE — The Horses, Horses, Horses performing animal show will be featured at the Okeechobee County Fair March 17-22 at the Okeechobee County Agri-Civic Center.

Opening night on Tuesday, March 17, is dollar night. Entry is $1. Rides are $1. Most vendors have at least one item for $1. Wednesday, March 18, is canned food drive night. Bring three cans of food and fair entry is just $3.

On Saturday, March 21, the fair will host the Kids Power Wheels Demolition Derby, open to children ages 3 to 8. The pit party for the little ones will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m. To register, see the fair website at okeechobeecountyfair.com. The adult version of the demolition derby will be held at 6 p.m.

The Okeechobee Youth Livestock Show opens Saturday, March 14, with the poultry show at 9 a.m. On Monday, March 16, the rabbit show will be at 2 p.m. On Tuesday, March 17, swine showmanship competition is 5 p.m. On Thursday, March 19, the lamb show will be at 1 p.m., followed by the goat show. The steer show will be at 5 p.m. On Friday, March 20, beef breeding show is at 11 a.m. and dairy show at 6 p.m. The Youth Livestock Sale will be start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

The fair opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday.

For more information online, go to okeechobeecountyfair.com.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie