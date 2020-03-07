Okeechobee County Fair extends deadline for creative skills, food and vegetable contests registration to Monday

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County Fair has extended the entry deadline for all Creative Skills, Foods, Vegetables, etc. to enter until Monday, March 9, at 5 p.m. All who wish to enter items in the fair may register on the fair website, or stop by the Extension Office, 458 U.S. 98 and complete a paper entry form.

The Okeechobee County Fair Association is seeking adult and youth contest participants for the upcoming fair March 17-22, 2020. The contests consist of quilting, sewing, leatherwork, painting, drawing, photography, horticulture, and woodworking and more. There will also be food competitions such as home baking and canned goods, as well as a vegetable competition featuring garden vegetable, fruit and vegetable and largest vegetable categories .

This year the fair will again be having the educational posters and educational displays competitions. Individual youths may enter the Educational poster contest and 4-H Clubs or FFA Chapters may enter the Educational Display contest. The top three club/chapter displays will win awards of $150, $100 and $75 for their programs. You may enter online and download the entry forms and rules at the Okeechobee County Fair Web site, www.okeechobeecountyfair.com. or pick up copies of the 2020 Premium Book at the Okeechobee County Extension Office at 458 Highway 98 North. The deadline for entries is March 9, 2020. If you have questions, please contact Dianne Spann at 634-3327.

The county fair will be held on the grounds of the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center.