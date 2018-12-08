Okeechobee Community Theatre presents ‘Mail Call’

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Community Theatre’s production of “Mail Call” opened Friday night to an enthusiastic crowd.

The patriotic show is based on actual letters written to and from military servicemen and women, their sweethearts, friends and families. While some of the letters are sad, many are heartwarming and some quite humorous.

The cast includes Mike Zierden, Michael White, Christian Garner, Darren Hotmire, John Garner, Jane Kaufman, Laurie Garner, Kara DePasquela and Michelle Sanders.

The play is directed by Ron and Jacque Hayes.

In addition to the letters, highlights of the program include a recreation of a visit by Bob Hope and a lovely rendition of “I’ll be home for Christmas,” by Jane Kaufman.

Opening night was, quite appropriately on Dec. 7, the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Two performances are set for Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the theater at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus (behind Golden Corral restaurant). Tickets are available at the box office before the performance.

For more information online, go to http://www.okeechobeecommunitytheatre.com/

