Okeechobee Community Theatre comedy is a hit with opening night audience

OKEECHOBEE — “I don’t know the last time I laughed that much!” exclaimed a member of the audience for the opening night performance of “See How They Run,” by the Okeechobee Community Theatre.

The high-energy ensemble comedy is set shortly after the end of World War II in the vicarage of the fictitious village of Merton-cum-Middlewick in England. American actress Penelope Toop has recently married the local vicar, Rev. Lionel Toop. Mrs. Toop is having a little trouble meeting the expectations for a “vicar’s wife,” and has scandalized the villagers (especially the straight-laced village busybody Miss Skillon) with her modern ways, including wearing pants.

The arrival of a friend from Mrs. Toop’s acting days combined with a visit from a bishop and the escape of a prisoner from the stockade set the stage for a series of misunderstandings, multiple cases of mistaken identity and a lengthy, hilarious chase scene.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Jane Kaufman

Penelope helps a reluctant Clive into his disguise. Left to right: Katherine Hardy and Kenny Feightner.

The cast includes Darren Hotmire as Rev. Lionel Toop; Katherine Hardy as Mrs. Toop; Lauren Hickman as Ida, the Toops’ maid; Tina Willborn as Miss Skillon; Kenny Feightner as Cpl. Clive Winton; Jaylah Nolan as Willie Briggs; Cade Waldron as a Russian who escaped from the stockade; John Garner as Mrs. Toop’s uncle, the Bishop of Lax; Joey Marcinek as Rev. Arthur Humphrey, a visiting minister; and, Matt Garner as Sgt. Towers.

The play is directed by James Garner. Paul Cronk is the sound tech. Laura Murray is the lighting tech. Grace Morgan is the state manager. Jane Kaufman is the marketing director. Backstage crew and interns include Kara DePasquale, Jackie Morgan, Amber Cook, Matthew Gilmore, Chris Cottrell and Hannah Adams. Set construction is by Steve Burk and Marty McCormick.

“See How They Run” performances are set for Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Okeechobee auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave., just west of Golden Corral. Tickets are available online at okeechobeecommunitytheatre.com or at the door one hour prior to performances.

