OCT presents ‘See How They Run’

OKEECHOBEE — What happens when you combine a host of British clergy with a feisty American actress, an actor-turned-Air Force corporal, a dim-witted maid, a prim-and proper-busybody, and an escaped Russian spy?

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Jane Kaufman

Sgt. Towers tries to get to the bottom of the evening’s mix-ups and mischief in the Okeechobee Community Theatre Production of “See How They Run.” Left to right are: Darren Hotmire, Jaylah Nolan, Katherine Hardy, Cade Waldron, Lauren Hickman, Matt Garner, Kenny Feightner, John Garner and Joey Marcinek.

Okeechobee Community Theatre’s next production, “See How They Run” by Philip King is a hilarious, fast-paced farce that will have everyone laughing from start to finish! Starring both OCT veterans you’ve come to know and love and outstanding newcomers, this cast of 10 is made up of Lauren Hickman, Tina Welborn, Darren Hotmire, Katherine Hardy, Kenny Feightner, Cade Waldron, John Garner, Joey Marcinek, Matt Garner and Jaylah Nolan — who’s also business director. Jane Kaufman is marketing director. Leading costume design is Laurie Garner, with sound arrangements by Paul Cronk, lights by Laura Murray and stage management by Grace Morgan.

Come see the mix-ups and mayhem play out on stage Nov. 1, 2 and 8 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 2 and 9 at 2 p.m. at the Okeechobee auditorium located at 610 S.W. Second Ave., just west of Golden Corral. Tickets are available anytime at okeechobeecommunitytheatre.com or at the door — one hour prior to performances. For more information on this production or future shows, check out Okeechobee Community Theatre on Facebook, Instagram, and at okeechobeecommunitytheatre.com.