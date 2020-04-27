North Elementary School hosts virtual talent show

OKEECHOBEE — North Elementary School is hosting a virtual talent show. If you would like your child to participate in tryouts, follow these steps:

• Plan your talent for 90 seconds
• Log onto flipgrid.com
• Using nestalent as the flipcode, log in with your school email
• Be creative and record
• Submit and wait for approval

Video tryouts can be submitted until April 30.

