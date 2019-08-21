Music festival returns in 2020

OKEECHOBEE — On Aug. 19, Insomniac Events and Soundslinger announced the return of Florida’s beloved Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF). Soundslinger, the Founders of OMF, have partnered with globally renowned events company and North American festival leader Insomniac to bring the destination multi-genre music and camping event back to its picturesque home in Sunshine Grove, March 5-8, 2020. General admission and VIP ticket and camping packages will go on sale Friday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased at okeechobeefest.com.

The announcement comes on the heels of Insomniac’s acquisition of iconic Miami club Space, and in advance of EDC Orlando’s first three-day event, taking place Nov. 8-10, at Tinker Field.

“It’s official! I’m happy to announce that Insomniac will bring the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival back to Sunshine Grove,” says Insomniac Founder & CEO Pasquale Rotella. “I’m a big fan of what Rechulski and the Okeechobee team have built, and honored to be able to lead such a unique event and continue the journey. This is one of the most beautiful locations I’ve ever set foot in. As someone who tries to always put culture first, I recognize how passionate this extraordinary community is, and I’m excited to bring this festival back and make it better than ever.”

The newly announced partnership between Insomniac Events and Soundslinger was cultivated from the values that each bestows, particularly, the commitment of creating fun, transformative and out-of-this-world experiences through music, immersive art and interactive experiences in the Florida community.

“It is an exceptional honor to have had the opportunity, luck, and responsibility of creating and caring for OMF,” said Rechulski, Soundslinger’s Founder. “I would like to thank my partners and the rest of the Soundslinger staff, the county and people of Okeechobee for welcoming us with open arms, all of our vendors and contractors, and most importantly all of the incredibly dedicated and colorful Okeechobeeings, our loyal fans.”

With three commercially successful editions held from 2016 – 2018, OMF has quickly become an important creative and cultural event for Southern Florida.

Rechulski further commented, “I am so excited once again to enter the portal alongside Pasquale Rotella and the Insomniac team. The best years are ahead of us, and I am certain that together we will continue our beautiful story for many more years to come with the same love, hard work, commitment, community engagement, and respect that have been the foundation of OMF.”

Taking place amongst 800 acres of lush grasslands, lakes, woods, and jungle in Sunshine Grove, OMF was met with rave reviews after its inaugural edition in 2016, with Billboard writing that “fans who came out … left feeling an immediate kinship with the brand.” The Huffington Post describing OMF as “next level unbelievably dope,” and Miami New Times called OMF “the top destination gathering of its type not only in South Florida but also in the state.” The festival’s eclectic lineups in past years have included world-renowned artists like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Skrillex, Kings of Leon, Travis Scott, ODESZA, Usher & the Roots, Wiz Khalifa, Arcade Fire, Future, Bassnectar, the Flaming Lips, Khalid, and Robert Plant, among many others. Further setting itself apart from other multi-genre festivals, OMF’s signature PoWoW has been cherished by artists and attendees alike, and will be brought back for OMF 2020, showcasing once-in-a-lifetime artist collaborations. In previous years, OMF’s PoWoW has featured pairings like Miguel, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, John Oates, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mumford and Sons, as well as the Roots, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan and Big Gigantic’s Dominic Lalli, Trombone Shorty, and Cole Henry.

In addition to OMF’s three main stages — Be, Here and Now — dance music lovers will gravitate once again towards Jungle 51, a dusk till dawn dance party nestled in the heart of the jungle that has hosted some of the biggest names in house and techno in recent years. From dawn till dusk, OMF attendees will again be able to experience Aquachobee Beach, situated in the scenic background where Sunshine Grove’s jungle meets the white sand beach, that will give Okeechobeeings the chance to catch daytime live music sets while swimming and sunbathing.

OMF 2020 will kick-off an immersive lineup of interactive offerings on Thursday, March 5, during a nighttime pre-party. Each day, Chobeewobee Village will feature an eclectic mix of immersive art, food & beverage offerings, performances, yoga classes, life enhancing workshops, speakers, as well as its signature artisan vendors in a bazaar-style experience. Also on site, a 24-hour general store, 24-hour food options, showers, free portalets, and local and craft food and beverage options complete the all-inclusive experience.

Featuring an array of comfortable accommodations varying from tent camping to deluxe preset RV and glamping, all Okeechobee 2020 ticket and camping options can be explored at okeechobeefest.com, with the most affordable layaway plans beginning at just $19.99.

Passes are on-sale for all ticket and camping types beginning Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. ET at okeechobeefest.com.

Follow Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. You can stay up to date with Insomniac Events onFacebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company’s top priority.

For over 25 years, Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 5 million attendees across the globe. The company’s premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world’s largest dance music festival and attracts more than 465,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Soundslinger

Soundslinger LLC develops music, art and lifestyle businesses that have enduring value to fans and the Okeechobee community on Sunshine Grove’s dynamic 800-acre property in Okeechobee. From 2016 to 2018, Soundslinger LLC independently produced three festivals with OMF, hosting 100,000+ attendees onsite, featuring 325+ artists performing across nine stages with acclaimed headliners such as Mumford & Sons, Kendrick Lamar, Skrillex, Usher feat. The Roots, Snoop Dogg, Bassnectar, Kings of Leon, Daryl Hall & John Oates, and Travis Scott, among many others. Rechulski, a lead Founder together with several other investors, founded Soundslinger in 2015 with roots in Florida and New York. Rechulski is a New York based DJ and producer and the founder of the Sheik’N’Beik record label.