Music festival might return in 2020

OKEECHOBEE — An email from the Okeechobee Music Festival Thursday confirmed that there will not be a festival in 2019 — but added they are looking forward to returning in 2020.

“Greetings, Okeechobeeings,” the email states.

“After much consideration and looking at many different options, we have decided to take a fallow year and not hold our annual Okeechobee Fest in 2019.

“For the past three years, we have witnessed 100,000 strangers from all walks of life come together to our home of Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, Florida to live, laugh, listen, sing, dance, learn, create, meditate, downward dog, eat and drink, explore, give back, embrace and live the OMF mantra to Be. Here. Now.

“Now, that’s love.

“As we pause for a moment and look back, we are incredibly humbled by the love and spirit you have shown us each and every OMF. This tight knit community of fans, attendees, musicians, artists and staff that we’ve built together truly belongs to everyone. We are happy and grateful to consider each of you our family.

“While the OMF portal won’t be opening in 2019, we’re looking to March 2020, and we can’t wait to see you again. Thank you for your love, support and understanding.”

To see the official OMF 2018 after movie, see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6bvnA_mJS4&mc_cid=01b3256b9d&mc_eid=d9110f0ace.

