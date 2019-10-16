Music festival announces lineup

Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, BASSNECTAR, RÜFÜS DU SOL to headline

OKEECHOBEE — Mumford & Sons, Vampire Weekend, BASSNECTAR and RÜFÜS DU SOL will headline the 2020 Okeechobee Music Festival (OMF), set for March 5-8 at Sunshine Grove in northeast Okeechobee County.

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival announced the preliminary festival lineup on Monday.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Maxx Cinema

BASSNECTAR performed at the Okeechobee Music Festival in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and is scheduled to come back in 2020.

Opening night, Thursday, March 5, 2020, the festival will feature RÜFÜS DU SOL, Arizona, Said the Sky, Phantoms, Durante and Bombargo. BASSRUSH opening party will feature Caspa, Ivy Lab, Yheti, Huxley Anne and Supertask. Jungle 51 will feature Bas Ibellini, Clarian (live), Derrick May, Lil Louis (the founding father of House Music) and Shaun Reeves.

On Friday, March 6, the main stages will feature BASSNECTAR, Kaskade, Gunna, Big Gigantic, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lotus, Nora En Pure, Caamp, Papadosio, Crooked Colours, Boogie T. Rio, Lolo Zouaï, Moon Boots, Soul Clap, Thriftworks, Kidnap, Behrouz, Los Walters and Easybaked, G-Space. Jungle 51 will feature Colorful Language (live), Daikon, Kimyon, Rechulski and Taylor Shockley.

On March 7, the festival lineup on the main stages will include Vampire Weekend, Haim, Tipper, Sublime with Rome, Blood Orange, Bob Moses, Earthgang, G. Jones, Young Bae presents: The Future of Funk, Cory Wong (of Vulfpeck), Mallrat, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Gus Dapperton, Lsdream, Y2K, Verzache, Young Franco, Party Pupils, Levitation Jones, Mersiv and Zia. The POWOW! will include special guest performers to be announced. Jungle 51 will host Atomyard, Julia Govor, Mary Yuzovskaya and Mathew Jonson (live).

On Sunday, March 8, the OMF’s last day, the main stages will feature Mumford & Sons, Glass Animals, Alison Wonderland, Clario, San Holo, Machine Gun Kelly, Flatbush Zombies, Hippe Sabotage, Ghostland Observatory, Lucy Dacus, The Aces, Slenderbodies, Elohim, CharlestheFirst, Chiild, and XYLØ. Jungle 51 will feature Ellen Allien, Louis Ahhh and Maya Jane Coles. Gouranga Clan Sunday Special Feature will include JKRIV, Dicky Trisco and Isaac Ferry.

Mumford & Sons headlined the sold-out inaugural OMF in 2016. BASSNECTAR performed at the festival in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Lake Okeechobee News/Michael Muros

Mumford & Sons headlined the inaugural Okeechobee Music Festival in 2016.

OMF took a “fallow” year in 2019.

On Aug. 19, Soundslinger, the founders of OMF, announced the festival’s return.

Soundslinger has partnered with globally renowned events company and North American festival leader Insomniac to bring the destination multi-genre music and camping event back to its picturesque home in Sunshine Grove, March 5-8, 2020.

Taking place amongst 800 acres of lush grasslands, lakes, woods and jungle in Sunshine Grove, OMF was met with rave reviews after its inaugural edition in 2016, with Billboard writing that “fans who came out … left feeling an immediate kinship with the brand.” The Huffington Post describing OMF as “next level unbelievably dope,” and Miami New Times called OMF “the top destination gathering of its type not only in South Florida but also in the state.”

In addition to OMF’s three main stages — Be, Here and Now — dance music lovers will gravitate once again toward Jungle 51, a dusk till dawn dance party nestled in the heart of the jungle that has hosted some of the biggest names in house and techno in recent years. From dawn till dusk, OMF attendees will again be able to experience Aquachobee Beach, situated in the scenic background where Sunshine Grove’s jungle meets the white sand beach, that will give Okeechobeeings the chance to catch daytime live music sets while swimming and sunbathing.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OMF

In the “Yogachobee,” Okeechobee Music Festival participants enjoy yoga and learn about health and wellness.

OMF 2020 will kick off an immersive lineup of interactive offerings on Thursday, March 5, during a nighttime pre-party. Each day, Chobeewobee Village will feature an eclectic mix of immersive art, food & beverage offerings, performances, yoga classes, life-enhancing workshops, speakers, as well as its signature artisan vendors in a bazaar-style experience. Also on site, a 24-hour general store, 24-hour food options, showers, free portalets, and local and craft food and beverage options complete the all-inclusive experience.

Featuring an array of comfortable accommodations varying from tent camping to deluxe preset RV and glamping, all Okeechobee 2020 ticket and camping options can be explored at okeechobeefest.com.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company’s top priority.

For over 25 years, Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 5 million attendees across the globe. The company’s premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world’s largest dance music festival and attracts more than 465,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

About Soundslinger

Soundslinger LLC develops music, art and lifestyle businesses that have enduring value to fans and the Okeechobee community on Sunshine Grove’s dynamic 800-acre property in Okeechobee. From 2016 to 2018, Soundslinger LLC independently produced three festivals with OMF, hosting 100,000+ attendees onsite, featuring 325+ artists performing across nine stages with acclaimed headliners such as Mumford & Sons, Kendrick Lamar, Skrillex, Usher Feat. The Roots, Snoop Dogg, Bassnectar, Kings of Leon, Daryl Hall & John Oates, and Travis Scott, among many others. Rechulski, a lead Founder together with several other investors, founded Soundslinger in 2015 with roots in Florida and New York. Rechulski is a New York based DJ and producer and the founder of the Sheik’N’Beik record label.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com