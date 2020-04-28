Michael’s is offering free online craft tutorials Each week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Michael’s will be offering craft tutorials through Zoom at 1 p.m. Eastern time. Some of the classes are limited to 1,000, so get there early. The classes will teach you how to make a face mask, How to knit a textured dishcloth, cake baking and decorating and much more. Each class lasts one hour. https://michaelstores.pxf.io/5r20j

