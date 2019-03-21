‘Love is a Rose’ comes to Dolly Hand center

BELLE GLADE — Love is a Rose: Celebrating the Music of Linda Ronstadt starring Paula Hanke and Peggy Ratusz, will be presented at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center on Tuesday, March 26, at 7 p.m.

Paula and Peggy are excited to present a concert that will take you back in time. A time when Linda Ronstadt dominated the charts and was crowned the 1970s Queen of Country Rock. By the end of 1978 she became the highest paid woman in Rock and the first-ever woman to sell out concerts in arenas and stadiums.

Then she surprised the masses by releasing three chart-topping Jazz standards albums, collaborating with Nelson Riddle and his orchestra. Her Mexican release from 1987, Conciones De Mi Padre, is still the biggest selling non-English language album in U.S. music history. In 1980, she starred in “Pirates of Penzance” on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony award that same year.

Both Paula and Peggy considered Linda Ronstadt a key influence upon their singing as well as a role model for strong women everywhere. When they heard she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease — and also learned that the singer had no intention of letting the affliction define her life, much less turn her into the object of public pity — they decided to put together a tribute covering material spanning Ronstadt’s entire career, stretching back to the late ’60s. “Love is a Rose” is clearly a labor of love for the pair, who designed it as a two-set experience for the audience — greatest hits, fan favorites, and even unheralded B-sides.

The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is located on Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade Campus at 1977 College Drive in Belle Glade. For more information, call the box office at 561-993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.