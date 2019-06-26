Lake area communities celebrate Independence Day

Okeechobee

• The annual Minimal Regatta will be held on Thursday, July 6, at the . Gates will open at 3 p.m., races begin at 4 p.m., and the evening ends with fireworks at 9 p.m. The Fraternal Order of Police of Okeechobee sponsors the Independence Day Celebration and For Okeechobee Inc. hosts the Adam Bryant Minimal Regatta. For information, call J.D. Mixon at 863-634-1778 or Michael Hazellief at 863-532-0646; or visit MinimalRegatta.com.

Buckhead Ridge

• VFW Post 9528, 29012 State Road 78 East in Buckhead Ridge, will host Independence Day activities on Thursday, July 4, at 3 p.m. Games will include a blindfolded golf cart drivers’ competition on an obstacle course, a dunk tank and other activities. The VFW Auxiliary will serve a patriotic-

themed meal at 4 p.m., including hand-formed hamburger patties, quarter-pound all beef hot dogs, baked beans, corn on the cob and homemade potato salad. There will be a fireworks display at dusk. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Moore Haven

• The City of Moore Haven invites the public to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks at the Alvin Ward Boat Ramp, located off Daniels Road, at dusk.

Clewiston

• The City of Clewiston will have a fireworks display at Sugarland Park on Thursday, July 4, at dusk. WAFC Pure Country 100.5, 92.5 and 105.1 will provide music for the evening of celebrating Independence Day. Food trucks will be present.

Pahokee

• The Fourth on the Marina festivities will be held on Thursday, July 4, from 6 to 10 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m., at the Pahokee Marina and Campground, 190 N. Lake Ave. For information, visit cityofpahokee.com.

Belle Glade

• A July 4th Celebration will be held on Thursday, July 4, at the Torry Island Amphitheater, 5000 W. Canal St. N., from 4 to 9 p.m. Join in the fun-filled afternoon and evening of children’s games and activities. Music by The Motowners. The evening will end with fireworks. Free event. For information, visit bellegladechamber.com.

Is your club, business or organization planning something special to celebrate Independence Day? Add your information to this list by emailing it to okeenews@newszap.com.