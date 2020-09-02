Labor Day festival, rodeo set

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Main Street has announced the Labor Day Parade will take place on Monday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. The parade will follow the regular parade route. starting at the Aldi supermarket, traveling north on Parrott Avenue (U.S. 441) to the main intersection and then heading west on State Road 70 to the end of Flagler Park.

The parade will be followed by a Labor Day Celebration in Flagler Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Music by Johnny Debt will begin at 11 a.m. Pulled pork barbecue meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festivities include arts and crafts and handcrafted goods.

This event will be held in a safe outdoor setting and organizers will follow and enforce the COVID-19 CDC rules of social distancing, sanitation and recommend masks usage where necessary.

The Okeechobee County Cattlemen’s Association will host the Pete Clemons Memorial Ranch Rodeo, combined with a bull riding event at the Okeechobee Cattlemen’s Arena, 1885 U.S. 441 N., on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. The rodeo will also include the popular Kids Calf Scramble, in which children from the audience are invited into the arena to try to grab the ribbon from a calf’s tail. Gate admission will be $10. Children 10 or younger will be admitted free of charge.

The cattlemen had planned the ranch rodeo for the Day of the Cowboy in July, but had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ranch rodeo events focus on the skills a working cowboy uses in everyday ranch work. The contestants are entered as teams with at least one woman on each team. The teams are sponsored by a ranch and every team must compete in every event.

Labor Day Festival BBQ pre-sale tickets are available online at the Main Street website and at downtown merchants Brown Cow Sweetery, Stafford’s Salon and Big Lake Hobbies. Delivery is available for six or more plates.