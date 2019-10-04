KOA Oktoberfest to feature dachshund races

OKEECHOBEE — Attention: dachshund owners. Does your dog love to run? Okeechobee KOA’s annual Oktoberfest, planned for Oct. 18-20, will once again feature the popular dachshund races, on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m.

The races are open to dachshunds and dachshund-mix canines. Each dog must have two handlers. One handler will be at the starting line and one at the finish line. Race organizers advise participants to put the person the dog likes best at the finish line! Handlers are allowed to bring treats and squeaky toys to encourage the dogs to run faster.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

For the Hot Dog race, dogs must wear hot dog costumes. The race is open to Dachshunds, Dachshund-mixes and “Dachshunds at heart” — pretty much any dog in a hot dog costume can enter.

The races are always fun to watch. Some dogs take off like a shot to rush to their owners’ arms. Others may be more interested in the other dogs than the finish line.

The Lake Okeechobee News will sponsor the Hot Dog Race. For this event, dogs must wear hot dog costumes. For the Hot Dog Race, participants can be dachshunds or just “dachshunds at heart.” The best part of the event is just seeing all of the dogs in hot dog costumes.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

Tigger, winner of the 2018 Oktoberfest Dachshund Races at KOA, poses with owner William Wallace (left) and Wendy Woodman, Okeechobee KOA general manager.

KOA campers and local area residents are encouraged to participate. For the weekend of Oktoberfest, Okeechobee KOA will have day passes available for local residents who wish to enjoy the festival.

To register your dog for the races, stop by the Okeechobee KOA. For more information about Oktoberfest, call KOA 800- 562-7748 or 863-763-0231 or go online to www.okeechobeekoa.com.

