‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ auditions planned

BELLE GLADE — An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of “Jack and the Beanstalk” at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. Those auditioning should arrive for registration at 3:30 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE — An audition will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of “Jack and the Beanstalk” at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Among the roles to be cast are Jack, Mother, Milky White, the Magic Harp, Farmers, Merchants, the Giant, Jill, Circus Performers and Wonder Beans. Students in grades K-5 through 12th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Belle Glade is brought to you by Palm Beach State College with support from the Palm Beach County Cultural Council and the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.

The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is located on the Belle Glade Campus of Palm Beach State College, 1977 College Drive in Belle Glade. For more information, call the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center at 561-993-1160.