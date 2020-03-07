Images from the Okeechobee Music Festival OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Music Festival is under way this weekend at Sunshine Grove in northeast Okeechobee County. Festival fans add their own lights to the magical scene in the grove.



Everywhere you look are surprises Photo by Michael Muros Check out the tea garden Photo by Katrina Elsken Music Festival performance art Spin the wheel - take a chance Said the Sky Photo by Michael Muros Thursday at the BE stage Photo by Michael Muros Lights and music Photo by Michael Muros March 5 Photo by Michael Muros Art is everywhere Photo by Michael Muros Gator sausage? Photo by Michael Muros Jungle 51 Photo by Michael Muros







