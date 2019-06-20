Homemade boat race planned for July 6

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee’s own homemade boat race returns July 6 with lots of family fun. The event is free to spectators. Participants pay a $50 registration fee, which includes the materials to build the boat. The contest is open to all area individuals, clubs, organizations, churches, businesses and schools.

Boat builders are encouraged to start building as soon as possible. Participants do not build the boat on the day of the race, although previous regattas have included some “Friday night builds.”

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

OKEECHOBEE — The 2019 Adam Bryant Minimal Regatta will be held July 6 at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center. Spectator admission is free at this homemade boat race. Boats are made from “minimal” materials.

Participants must build their boats from one 4-by-8-foot sheet of quarter-inch luan plywood, 24 inches of 2x4s, one 50-yard roll of duct tape and one pound of screws, and paint. No caulking, urethane or adhesives of any kind may be used.

The Minimal Regatta homemade boat race started in 2011 to honor the late Adam Bryant, and give families and friends an opportunity to come together and build their own memories. Proceeds from the race go to scholarships and local charity causes.

Participant race in various age categories. The same boat may be raced by different ‘captains’ in different age groups. The celebration schedule for Saturday, July 6 is:

• 1 p.m. — Regatta boat and captain check-in;

• 3 p.m. — Fun and games open for the public;

• 3:45 p.m. — Regatta captains meeting;

• 4 p.m. — Regatta races start. Races should last until around 6:30.;

• 6:30 p.m. — Award presentation;

• 6:30 p.m. — Vendor booths and free contests;

• 9 p.m. — Fireworks display.

For more information, call J.D. Mixon at 863-800-0196 with registration or event questions or go online to okeechobee.simplerace.com or forokeechobee.com.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com