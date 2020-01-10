Get outdoors and explore Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County has plenty to do and see for those who love the great outdoors.

Airboat rides, popular in the Lake Okeechobee area, can take the visitor into parts of the wilderness that other forms of transportation can’t reach.

To the fisherman, Okeechobee County, the home of the “Big O,” is one of the top lakes in the country for catching bass and speckled perch. Professional bass anglers fish Lake Okeechobee for thousands of dollars in tournament prizes.

For those who love the outdoors, Okeechobee County has plenty to see and do: boating on Lake Okeechobee or the Kissimmee River, hiking the Lake Okeechobee Scenic Trail, enjoying the beauty all around in Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, horseback riding and more.

The great fishing opportunities on Lake Okeechobee often attract professional bass fishing tournaments.

Shooting enthusiasts can choose from world-class outdoor shooting facilities. The area also has plenty of hunting opportunities.

Explore Okeechobee: Even longtime residents can be surprised at the opportunities all around them.

