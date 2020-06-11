Free food, drinks and music provided at Peace, Love and Unity BBQ in Okeechobee on Saturday

OKEECHOBEE – Dwight Chandler, David Altman, Daniel Kidd Sr. and several other business owners have come together to remind everyone of the unity that the Okeechobee community displays every day.

No matter what the circumstances, this community continues to love, support and respect each other.

The community is invited to gather (with appropriate social distancing) in Flagler Park on Saturday, June 13, from noon to 3 p.m. for a free Peace, Love and Unity BBQ. Free food, drinks and music will be provided.

There will also be a donation box and a small raffle to benefit the Mitchell family.