FCT to debut “Twelve Angry Jurors” on March 22

LABELLE — What do you get when the weather is stifling hot, and every juror is on edge in a cramped jury room? “Twelve Angry Jurors”!!! This is the next production at the Firehouse Community Theatre.

Get involved in the plot as the jurors get in each other’s faces about “the facts.” From the beginning, the sound of a ticking clock relentlessly reminds the jurors that some think they’re wasting time, while others think there aren’t enough hours to debate the testimony that will decide a man’s fate. Guilty or not guilty?

Tickets are on sale now at www.firehousecommunitytheatre.com or call the ticket hotline at 863-675-3066. Leave a detailed message and someone will return your call. The play was adapted by Sherman L. Sergel. It will be directed by Maureen Duecette and will be presented on March 22, 23, 24 and 29, 30 31. (Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.)

Firehouse Community Theatre is at 241 N. Bridge Street in LaBelle. Tickets are $14 in advance and $16 at the door.