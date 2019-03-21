FCT to debut “Twelve Angry Jurors” on March 22

Mar 21st, 2019 · by · Comments:

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Pictured from left to right in the front row are: Olympia Abrego, Tim Smith, Jill Cabai and Barb McDowell. Pictured from left to right in the back row are: Carol Nevius Jones, Tina Kirby, Janice Groves, Laura Reed, Ashley Curry, Jeffrey Schmitt, Lori Shula and Tammar Hammer.

 

LABELLE — What do you get when the weather is stifling hot, and every juror is on edge in a cramped jury room? “Twelve Angry Jurors”!!! This is the next production at the Firehouse Community Theatre.

Get involved in the plot as the jurors get in each other’s faces about “the facts.” From the beginning, the sound of a ticking clock relentlessly reminds the jurors that some think they’re wasting time, while others think there aren’t enough hours to debate the testimony that will decide a man’s fate. Guilty or not guilty?

Tickets are on sale now at www.firehousecommunitytheatre.com or call the ticket hotline at 863-675-3066. Leave a detailed message and someone will return your call. The play was adapted by Sherman L. Sergel. It will be directed by Maureen Duecette and will be presented on March 22, 23, 24 and 29, 30 31. (Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.)

Firehouse Community Theatre is at 241 N. Bridge Street in LaBelle. Tickets are $14 in advance and $16 at the door.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie