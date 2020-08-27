Fair Eats Drive-Thru event planned for Labor Day weekend

WEST PALM BEACH — It’s back! The third “Fair Eats Drive-Thru” event hosted by the South Florida Fair is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. The third event will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, Sunday, Sept. 6, and Monday, Sept. 7, at the fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

“Why wait until our fair in January to take in some of your favorite fair foods?” asked Vicki Chouris, president and CEO of the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions Inc. “The first two events of this kind were such a hit that we decided to do it again. We invite our regulars as well as new folks to come out to literally get a taste of our fair four months early.”

Guests will enter through Gate 8 and there will be a menu available with servers coming to their cars to take their orders. They will follow a vehicle queue line and get their orders filled. Patrons must remain in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.

New items on the menu include kettle corn, gyro-to-go, and bucket of mini donuts. Returning favorites include candy apples, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, giant and regular corn dogs, sausage with onions and pepper, a bucket of fries, chicken and fries, cotton candy, and non-alcoholic beverages. Prices range from $3 to $11 with most items averaging around $7.

For more information, visit www.southfloridafair.com.