Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center plans new season

BELLE GLADE — The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center has an exciting season planned for 2019-2020, entitled “Cultural Mosaic.” The season will feature a six-performance series as well as seven special events.

Upcoming shows include:

• The Nutcracker (pictured above): Dance Alive National Ballet will bring the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” to life with an international cast of award-winning dancers, joined by cast members from the Glades community. The performance is planned for Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

• REZA – Edge of Illusion: More than a magic show, REZA infuses state-of-the-art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive and inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic first hand. The show will be presented on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

• Pirates of Penzance: On Feb. 10, join the band of swashbuckling buccaneers, bumbling British bobbies, frolicsome Victorian maidens and the delightfully dotty “model of a modern Major-General” for a rollicking romp over the rocky coast of Cornwall. This exuberant musical theater masterpiece, presented by America’s preeminent professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory ensemble, is performed in its original format. The full orchestra, chorus and soloists resonate with classic elegance and power while the company’s vibrancy, energy and contemporary sense of humor keep the show alive and exciting. The show starts at 7 p.m.

• Natural Wonder: Billed as the “ultimate Stevie Wonder experience,” this show is complete with a crack rhythm section, full-fledged horn ensemble and the formidable Gabriel Bello, a Billboard-ranked vocalist and multi-instrumentalist.

The group will have you rockin’ with Motown-era hits like “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” and “My Cherie Amour,” fusion-flavored 70’s hits like “Master Blaster” and “I Do I Do,” the genius of The Songs of Life, the signature harmonica solo of “Isn’t She Lovely” and Stevie’s modern masterpieces like “My Love is on Fire.” Gabriel Bello and the industry veterans who comprise Natural Wonder create the look, feel and sounds of Stevie, set with all the musicianship necessary to blow audiences away with a seemingly unending barrage of hits that span the Stevie Wonder catalog. The show will be presented on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

• Here Comes the Sun: On March 12, at 7 p.m., the Dolly Hand Center will present a musical celebration of a decade of Beatles Music. From “She Loves You” to “Sgt. Peppers” and “Tax Man” to “Let It Be,” these phenomenal artists recreate the music, high energy and excitement of the Fab 4 in this exciting modern rock ’n roll experience. From Broadway, Lincoln Center, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, these singers and multi-instrumentalists combine their unique talents to create a fresh and vibrant one-of-a-kind production.

• Golden Dragon Acrobats: Mark you calendar for March 26, at 7 p.m. for a performance by the Golden Dragon Acrobats. They are recognized throughout the United States and abroad as the premiere Chinese acrobatic touring company of today and their reputation is solidly rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. The show combines award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and spellbinding beauty.

Special events at the Dolly Hand Center will also include:

• “Jack and the Beanstalk”: Come and see local youth shine as the Missoula Children’s Theatre presents an original adaptation of the classic children’s story, Jack and the Beanstalk. Performances will be on Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Following the 11 a.m. performance, refreshments and lots of fun activities sponsored by the Bank of Belle Glade and the Glades Area Branches of the Palm Beach County Library System will be available in the lobby. Parents, bring your cameras for this event, included in the price of admission.

• The Mayhem Poets: The Mayhem Poets are on a mission to change the perception of poetry. Having been dubbed “an amazing ride” by the New York Times, this mind-boggling performance has been described as “The Simpsons meets Malcolm X at a Notorious B.I.G. concert.” These theatre-trained, comedically gifted, lyrical virtuosos seamlessly blend raw elements of hip-hop, theatre, improv and stand-up comedy to tell gut-wrenching truths that leave audiences forever changed. The show is set for Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

• Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting for the 14th Annual Festival of Trees: On. Nov. 19, help celebrate a local tradition with the Festival of Trees. Enjoy the wonderful sounds of the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches’ Choir in the Glades and a visit from Santa, along with beautiful Christmas trees decorated by local citizens, organizations, groups and businesses. Support the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center’s fundraising efforts by bidding on your favorite themed tree in the silent auction. If you are the highest bidder, you can take your tree home for the holidays. The auction will close after the performance of The Nutcracker on Dec. 5.

• Simply Sandi: As one of the most highly acclaimed performers of our time with five Grammy awards, four Billboard Music Awards, three platinum records, five gold records, and 11 million units sold, Sandi Patty is the most awarded female vocalist in contemporary Christian music history. She was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and as an Indiana Living Legend in 2007. Sandi will return to the Dolly Hand for an encore performance on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

• The Isaacs: The Isaacs are a multi-award-winning family group who began singing 35 years ago. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres of music including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel. They perform frequently at the Grand Ole Opry and are active members on the Gaither Homecoming Video and Concert Series. The show is planned for Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

• Sons of Mystro (pictured at left): Born in South Florida to a Jamaican father and Barbadian mother, Malcolm, age 23, and his 20-year old brother, Umoja, learned to play violin through South Florida’s public-school system and attended Dillard High School for the Performing Arts. Together, these brothers are Sons of Mystro. They use their violins to interpret reggae classics, American pop songs and their own creations accompanied by beats and a DJ. Their Feb. 21 performance will start at 7 p.m.

• Jekalyn Carr: GRAMMY® Award nominee and GMA Dove Award-winning independent recording artist Jekalyn Carr is a profound speaker, entrepreneur, actress, and author. She has spent half a decade on top of the charts, as a top selling independent recording artist. At the age of 15 years old, s\he released the poignant and powerful Billboard Top 5 single, “Greater Is Coming.” Jekalyn Carr earned eight career Billboard #1s before the age of 21, which includes her hit singles, “You’re Bigger” and “You Will Win.” The performance is planned for March 14 at 7 p.m.

The theatre is located on Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade Campus at 1977 College Drive, Belle Glade, FL 33430. For tickets, call the box office 561-993-1160 or go online to dollyhand.org.