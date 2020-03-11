Coronavirus won’t stop Golden Dragons

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

The Golden Dragon Acrobats will perform at the Dolly Hand Center March 26.

BELLE GLADE — The Golden Dragons Acrobats will perform as planned at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center, 1977 S.W. College Drive in Belle Glade, on March 26 at 7 p.m.

“We’ve had some calls about the Golden Dragons in regard to if they’re still coming or not. With them being Chinese acrobats, people are concerned about the coronavirus,” explained Leigh Woodham at the Dolly Hand Center. The acrobats have been in the United States since Dec. 6, and none have shown any sign of illness.

Asian Artists, parent company of the Golden Acrobats, is based in Texas. They released the following statement: “Every acrobat in this current group is from the city Puyan, which is in the Henan provinces. WuHan is in another province which is much further south. The entire group arrived in Dallas/Fort Worth on Dec. 6, 2019. For the past seven weeks no acrobats have reported sickness of any kind. The arrival period is before the coronavirus outbreak in WuHan. Rest assured our audiences do not have to worry about our acrobats’ health.”

For tickets or more information, call 561-993-1160.