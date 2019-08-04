BRAT Club plans Labor Day Parade

OKEECHOBEE — Are you ready for a parade?

The Okeechobee Building Relationships Among Teens (BRAT) Club will host the Okeechobee Labor Day Weekend Parade on Saturday, Aug. 31, in downtown Okeechobee.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

The 2018 Labor Day parade featured many colorful entries. Parade entries are sought for the 2019 Labor Day Parade, which is planned for Saturday, Aug. 31, in downtown Okeechobee.

Parade entries are sought to make this year’s Labor Day celebration a success. Entries may include floats, decorated vehicles, marching units, mounted units and more.

Awards will be presented for the best float and most spirited group.

There is no set entry fee, but donations of any amount to the BRAT Club would be appreciated.

Parade lineup will be at 9 a.m. in the street next to Aldi supermarket on Southwest Fourth Street. All entries must be family-friendly.

Parade participants are not allowed to throw anything from vehicles or floats, due to safety concerns.

Whip popping during the parade is prohibited.

All animals in the parade must be controlled. Any animal that is not under control will be removed from the parade. Animal units must bring someone to clean up anything left by the animals on the parade route.

Groups of children in the parade must be supervised by adults.

All parade participants must abide by the instructions of the parade marshal and police officers.

The deadline to sign up for the parade is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Parade applications are available at the Lake Okeechobee News office, 107 S.W. 17th St. The application is also available online at lakeokeechobeenews.com.

