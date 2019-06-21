Boots, Burgers and Bikes event to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters

Okeechobee Big Brothers/Big Sisters is planning a fundraising event Aug. 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the C. Scott Driver recreation area pavilion, 10100 W State Road 78. In the past, the Big Brothers/Big Sisters fundraiser was “Boots and Burgers.” This year, they are adding a drive in motorcycle show.

Guests at the event will get to enjoy hamburgers and vote on who makes the best burger in Okeechobee. Special guests will judge the motorcycle show.

At their June 13 meeting, the Okeechobee County Commissioners were asked to waive the fees for use of the facility for the fundraising event. Big Brothers/Big Sisters also requested permission to serve alcohol at the event. Organizers said identification will be checked at the entrance and bracelets will identify those who are over 21 and under 21 years of age.

Music, food, games, raffles and more will be available for the family to enjoy. Vendors from Okeechobee will participate in the “Best Burger of Okeechobee” contest, which guests will sample and then vote to name the winner.

Tickets are $25 dollars, which includes burger samples, sides and soft drinks. Admission for ages 5-12 is $5. Children ages 4 and under will be admitted at no charge.

All proceeds from the event go back to fund Big Brothers Big Sisters one-to-one mentoring programs in Okeechobee County.

For more information, go online to bbbokc.org.

