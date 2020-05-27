Youths accused of burglary of a vehicle

OKEECHOBEE — On Friday May 22, at approximately 10 p.m., two juveniles were reportedly seen entering a truck on Northwest Fourth Street. Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Deputy Misei Esquivel responded to the scene and was told by a witness that the two youths got off their bikes, opened the vehicle, went inside, came back out, got on their bikes again as if to leave, but then got off their bikes and started to get back in the vehicle. At that point, she said she yelled at them from her driveway and began chasing them.



As she was chasing them, the owner of the vehicle arrived and she told him what happened. He began to chase them too but was unable to catch them.



Deputy Esquivel was able to lift prints from the vehicle.



The boys were identified by neighbors as 12-year-old, Trimaine Jayden Lewis, Northwest Ninth Street and 15-year-old, Anthony DeWayne Boswell, Northwest 12th Street. Lewis was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied vehicle and obstruction without violence. Boswell was charged with unarmed burglary without violence.

Both boys were turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. They were not afforded the opportunity for a juvenile citation because the crime is a felony.