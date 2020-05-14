Young teen charged with aggravated battery

OKEECHOBEE — A fifth grade student at Everglades Elementary School was charged with aggravated battery on May 11. The charges relate to incidents allegedly occurring on Feb. 10 in and near the school cafeteria.

Louis Valentine Flores

At approximately 8 a.m., on Feb. 10, School Resource Officer Deputy Tim Higgins was informed that 12-year-old (now 13), Louis Valentine Flores, and three other students were in the cafeteria that morning with a razor blade. The three boys were separated, and threat assessments were initiated.

During the investigation, students reported that Louis had cut someone with the razor blade. Two students were reportedly cut and several students were reportedly threatened with it. A 2-inch cut was made on the left upper wrist of one student, and a 2-inch cut was made on the left forearm of the second student. These cuts were attended to by the school nurse.

Louis Flores was transferred to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

